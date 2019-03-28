ELEANOR FIELDS-PERRY
Eleanor Fields-Perry went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elnora Moorefield Fields of Petersburg/Richmond, VA and her father, Clarence H. Fields, Sr. of Richmond, VA. She is survived by her brother, Clarence, Jr. of Richmond, VA and a multitude of cousins of the metro Washington, DC area. After 45 years of working in the public sector for agencies of the federal government, she enjoyed nearly 20 years of blissful retirement. Funeral services will be held at the Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5119 4th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011, Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. on March 30, 2019.