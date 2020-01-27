The Washington Post

ELEANOR FRISHMAN

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Beth Ami
14330 Travlillah Road
Rockville, MD
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:30 PM
Ingleside
701 King Farm Blvd.
Rockville, MD
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:30 PM
Ingleside
701 King Farm Blvd.
Rockville, MD
Notice
ELEANOR NEWMAN FRISHMAN  

Eleanor Newman Frishman, passed away in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side on January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Sam z"l; devoted mother of Renee (Wayne), Lezlie (Nicky) and Bruce (Steve); adored and adoring Nana of Mitchel, Jared, Noah, Jacob, and Mia; beloved sister-in-law, aunt and giving friend to many. We will miss Ellie's energy, clever wit, strength, talents, sweaters, stories and love. Funeral service 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 28 at Beth Ami, 14330 Travlillah Road, Rockville, MD. Interment King David Memorial Garden. Minyan Tuesday and Wednesday nights, 7:30 p.m. at Ingleside, 701 King Farm Blvd., Rockville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Brandeis of Greater Washington, Human Rights Campaign (hrc.org) or a .

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 27, 2020
