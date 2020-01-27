ELEANOR NEWMAN FRISHMAN
Eleanor Newman Frishman, passed away in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side on January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Sam z"l; devoted mother of Renee (Wayne), Lezlie (Nicky) and Bruce (Steve); adored and adoring Nana of Mitchel, Jared, Noah, Jacob, and Mia; beloved sister-in-law, aunt and giving friend to many. We will miss Ellie's energy, clever wit, strength, talents, sweaters, stories and love. Funeral service 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 28 at Beth Ami, 14330 Travlillah Road, Rockville, MD. Interment King David Memorial Garden. Minyan Tuesday and Wednesday nights, 7:30 p.m. at Ingleside, 701 King Farm Blvd., Rockville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Brandeis of Greater Washington, Human Rights Campaign (hrc.org
) or a .