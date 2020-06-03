ELEANOR FROST
1914 - 2020
ELEANOR ROBINSON FROST  (Age 105)  
Sunrise December 1, 1914Sunset May 29, 2020Eleanor Robinson Frost answered her Master's call and entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory many family and friends. Interment Private. Services by Hunt Funeral Home. Donations in lieu of flowers, National Council of Negro Women (Washington Section), PO Box 91932, Washington, DC 20066, wsncnw@gmail.com

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
