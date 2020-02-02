

ELEANOR GLAZER



Eleanor Glazer was born in New Haven, CT, the only child of Max and Esther Glazer. At a very young age, the family relocated to the Washington, DC area. She graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High school and from there attended college in Virginia. After receiving her degree, she returned to the DC area. She spent several years as a civilian analyst with the US Army Map Service, and then moved on to a successful career in real estate.

Fondly known to friends and family as "Ellie", she was a force of nature. Her sharp intellect, which showed itself early on, did not diminish a beat before her last breath on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Ellie's quick mind was certainly matched by her sharp tongue, which anyone who talked politics with her surely experienced. And while she could be intensely serious, Ellie inherited her father Max's "twinkle in the eye" and was quick to let out a girlish giggle at the drop of a good joke. While Ellie lived alone, she had a large circle of terrific friends with whom she always enjoyed an annual summer stay in Rehoboth Beach. Coming from a large extended family, she was adored by her many cousins, both young and old, who were frequently able to reunite with her and enjoy her company. Her life was lived on her own terms. Well done Ellie. Eleanor will be interred with her parents, Max and Esther Glazer in the family mausoleum in New Haven, Connecticut.