ELEANOR GRABNEGGER "Ellie"

On November 27, 2020. Eleanor's career was as an Office Manager in education. Her passions were dancing, traveling, quilting, and rooting for the Washington football team. Eleanor is predeceased by her eldest son and is survived by her four children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her immediate family will have a private ceremony.



