ELEANOR LEWIS HALL (Age 104)
On Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Washington, DC; wife of the late Rev. Richard W. Hall, Jr. Carrying on her legacy are her children, Eleanor H. Hamilton, Charles W. Hall (Mildred), Mary H. Gill and Rev. R. David Hall (Dayle); daughter-in-law Hanna Hall, 19 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren: many other loving nieces; nephews; family and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. until Celebration of Life Memorial Service 11 a.m. at McKendree-Simms-Brookland UMC, 2421 Lawrence Street NE, Washington, DC 20018. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Rev. Richard W. and Eleanor L. Hall Community Service Scholarship Fund, at the McKendree-Simms-Brookland UMC.