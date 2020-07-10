1/1
ELEANOR "Sis" HEDDEN
1931 - 2020
ELEANOR ROSE FIELD HEDDEN "Sis"  
Eleanor "Sis" Rose Field Hedden, 89, passed away on June 27, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Asheville, NC, she resided in Washington, DC since 1954. She was a passionate advocate for the arts, education, and floriculture and held leadership roles on numerous boards, most notably her 35-year tenure with The Corcoran Gallery of Art. She was also an accomplished watercolorist and flower arranger. Her husband of 55 years, John "Jack" O. Hedden,predeceased her. She is survived by their three children John, Shirley, and Daphne, their spouses, seven grand-children, her sister, sisters-in-law, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Private services will take place at a later date.    


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 10, 2020.
