Eleanor Hickman
(Age 92)
Of Springfield, Virginia, passed May 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles H. Hickman, as well as eight brothers and sisters; surviving are her loving children, Robert Hickman, Charles Hickman, Catherine Vitaletti (William), and Leslie Schratz (Jerry); adored grandchildren, Dominic, Ava, Mia, and Jillian; sister, Dorothea Ciavarini (the late Tedio). Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, May 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Raymond of Penefort Catholic Church, 8750 Pohick Rd., Springfield, VA 22153 on Thursday, May 23 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy at www.shrineofdivinemercy.org
, or to www.guidingeyes.org