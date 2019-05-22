The Washington Post

ELEANOR HICKMAN (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR HICKMAN.
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raymond of Penefort Catholic Church
8750 Pohick Rd
Springfield, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Eleanor Hickman  
(Age 92)  

Of Springfield, Virginia, passed May 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles H. Hickman, as well as eight brothers and sisters; surviving are her loving children, Robert Hickman, Charles Hickman, Catherine Vitaletti (William), and Leslie Schratz (Jerry); adored grandchildren, Dominic, Ava, Mia, and Jillian; sister, Dorothea Ciavarini (the late Tedio). Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, May 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Raymond of Penefort Catholic Church, 8750 Pohick Rd., Springfield, VA 22153 on Thursday, May 23 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy at www.shrineofdivinemercy.org, or to www.guidingeyes.org
Published in The Washington Post on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.