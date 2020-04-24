Eleanor Mae Hughes
"Ellie" (Age 70)
Passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020; a resident of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved mother of Dawn (Aaron) Aumiller; grandmother of William Aumiller. Also survived by her brother, Arthur (Victoria) Herosian. Preceded in death by her parents, Rochambeau and Pauline Herosian. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC) Private service and Interment will be held. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Please sign up for service updates on the funeral home website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer
Research Foundation www.give.bcrf
.org
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2020