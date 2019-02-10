

Eleanor C. Kinzie



A retired budget analyst with the Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, died in her sleep January 30, 2019. She was 88.

Mrs. Kinzie served 33 years as a civilian working for the U.S. Army. Her career included assignments at the Military District of Washington, Cameron Station and Baltimore. She retired from the government in 1994.

Mrs. Kinzie leaves a daughter, Anne Kinzie Culhane of Larchmont, New York; son-in-law, David; a son Charles, III of Western Springs, Ill; daughter-in-law Carly along with three grandsons, Griffin, Trevor and Spencer. Her husband of 66 years, Charles A Kinzie, II, died in October 2016.

Services and interment at Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband will take place at a later date.