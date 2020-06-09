Eleanor Mackintosh
1926 - 2020
Eleanor Ferguson Mackintosh  
Eleanor Ferguson Mackintosh of Adamstown, MD, passed away on June 1, 2020 at her winter home in Vero Beach, FL at the age of 93.The former Eleanor Kyles Ferguson was born in Statesville, NC, on September 21, 1926. She was the eldest daughter of Thomas Wiley Ferguson and Edith Rebecca Kyles of Ferguson, NC.She married Earl M. Mackintosh, Jr. of Washington, DC in Lenoir, NC on December 4, 1948. The Mackintoshes lived in Bethesda, MD until 1972, and then moved to a farm in southern Frederick County, MD. They also had a home in Vero Beach, FL."Ellie" was a member of Four Seasons Garden Club, Antiques Club and Columbia County Club each in Montgomery County, MD, as well as Johns Island Club in Vero Beach, FL. She was a member of the St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Poolesville, MD. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Earl in 1998; sisters, Elizabeth Underwood in 1986 and Edith Marie Carter in 2014.She is survived by her six children, Earl, III "Rocky" (Nancy), Carolyn (Robert Martin), Thomas (Dale), Andrew (Nancie), Stephen "Buzz" (Melissa), and James and his companion Vicki Gates, all of Adamstown, MD. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; her sister, Carolina Finley of North Wilkesboro, NC, and her sister-in-law, Doris Mackintosh Russell of Castine, ME. Mrs. Mackintosh suffered from Parkinson's disease for the last decade and was lovingly cared for by Novlette Whyte of Fort Pierce, FL.A private burial service is planned for family members in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Frederick Health, Development Office, 400 West 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21701.Online condolences may be expressed at www.staufferfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.
