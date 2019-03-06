ELEANOR MAJOR

ELEANOR H. MAJOR  

Surrounded by her family, Eleanor Major transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She leaves two sisters, Marian Sanders and Alice Arrington of Cleveland, Ohio; children, Gene, Kathy, Jay and Victor Major; three daughters-in-law; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish her memory.
 
The viewing and visitation will take place at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 South Alfred Street, Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment, Snowden Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. & Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P.A. www.bmjfuneralservice.com
Religious Service Information
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S Alfred St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2019
