Eleanor Kay Moore
On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Eleanor Kay Moore of Ocean Pines, MD at age 78. Beloved wife of the late Clyde R. Moore; cherished mother of Annette Moore (Mike) of Mt. Airy, MD and Mark Moore (Tawanna) of Rockville, MD; doting grandmother of J.J. Mannix. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made . Please sign family guest book at: