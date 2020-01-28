The Washington Post

Eleanor Moore

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Moore.
Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Eleanor Kay Moore  

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Eleanor Kay Moore of Ocean Pines, MD at age 78. Beloved wife of the late Clyde R. Moore; cherished mother of Annette Moore (Mike) of Mt. Airy, MD and Mark Moore (Tawanna) of Rockville, MD; doting grandmother of J.J. Mannix. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made . Please sign family guest book at:

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.