

Eleanor R. Northway



A resident of Rockville, MD for over 50 years, passed away quietly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, with family by her side. Eleanor is survived by George, her husband of 62 years, three daughters, Christa (Peter), Karma (Terrence), and Karla; two brothers, Paul and William Fisher and one beloved sister, Joan Shippel; six grandchildren, Katie, Christopher, Kailey, Cameron, Caroline, and Conor; and three great-grandchildren. Eleanor was born in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, moving to the U.S in her early twenties. She assisted in the founding of the Rockville Day Care Association in the early 1970's and served as its Executive Director until 2012. She was appointed by the County Executive to the Commission on Women and served as the President of the Hungerford - Stoneridge Civic Association for over 10 years. Eleanor was known by many in the community and for her devotion to the care and enrichment of children. Her greatest joy in life were her six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady's Chapel of St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Montgomery Hospice.