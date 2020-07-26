1/
ELEANOR ROGERS
1928 - 2020
ELEANOR ANN ROGERS  
Eleanor Ann Herse Rogers, 92, of Springfield, VA passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 in Springfield, VA. Ann was born March 30, 1928 in Laurel, NE. Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert P. Rogers, parents, and brother. She is survived by her three children, Susan Leyden (Mark), Paula Rogers, and Stephen Rogers (Melissa); her three grandchildren, Brant Leyden (Anne), Caroline Johnston (Shaun), and Ellen Casey (Chris); sister, Nancy Noren and sister-in-law, Iris Herse. She was a lifelong homemaker and community service and church volunteer. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Providence Presbyterian Church in Fairfax, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Providence Presbyterian Church and the American Red Cross. More information on Ann Rogers' life can be found at the Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA website.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
