

Eleanor S. Sampey



A retired C.I.A. analyst, quietly passed away in her sleep on May 10, 2020. She was 91.

Originally from Saint Clair, PA she headed to the Washington, DC area to begin her career with the C.I.A. In 1952 she would marry her true love Charles W. (Bill) Sampey.

They soon settled into their forever home located in the tranquil McLean, VA neighborhood of Franklin Park where Eleanor remained even after Bill's passing in 1993. She continued her long relationship with St. John's Catholic Church and remained an active member of the community. In 1995, after 30 plus years of service, she retired and was presented with the C.I.A.'s prestigious Career Intelligence Medal.

In 2009, after 50 years in McLean, she moved across town to The Jefferson, an independent living facility, in Arlington, VA. There she forged new friendships while continuing to nurture her many precious old ones.

Eleanor's beautiful spunky spirit will be missed by those family and friends who loved her most. There is comfort in knowing she has been reunited with her beloved Bill after 26 1/2 years apart. She will join her husband in eternal rest at Quantico National Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters LeeAnn Sampey Cox of Annapolis, MD and Amy (Rob) Sampey Wilson of Alpharetta, GA. She also leaves behind grandchildren Michele (Joel) Coxander, of Rochester, NY and Michael Cox of New York, NY.

Graveside memorial at a later date. For more information on Eleanor's life see Murphy Funeral Homes, Falls Church, VA.