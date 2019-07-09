The Washington Post

Eleanor Teti

Eleanor V. Teti  

On July, 7, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Francis (Frank) Teti. Loving mother of Fred Calandra (Mary), Rosemarie Rennie (Mike), Mike Calandra (Maria), Ann Calandra. Stepmother to Daria Teti and the late Richard Teti. Daughter of the late William T. and Katherine B. Vandoren. Sister of Richard Vandoren, Margaret Schilly, Lawrence Vandoren, Madeleine Haines, Rosemary Wright and the late Edward Vandoren. Also survived by 11 grandchildren. Friends may call DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Gate of Heaven. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Georgetown Lombardi Cancer Center. Please sign the guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on July 9, 2019
