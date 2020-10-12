ELEANOR THORNTON

IHRMAN ELEANOR SALUDA THORNTON IHRMAN Eleanor Saluda Thornton Ihrman, age 100, of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 28, 2020. Eleanor was born in Danville, VA. on October 12, 1919. During her formative years she, along with her siblings, was raised by the Hines Memorial Pythian Home in New Market, VA. during the great depression. While in New Market she and her three siblings received an excellent education and upbringing. She went on to Strayer College where she sharpened her skills, with a business course of study, and worked for a period of time for the Corps of Engineers at Ft. Belvoir, VA. While there she met her loving husband Robert(Bob). After Bob returned home from the Asian theatre after World War II they proceeded to settle down and raise a family in Alexandria. However, upon Bob's untimely and unfortunate passing in 1956, Eleanor returned to the workforce as necessary to support her four children. After an excellent career with the Naval Annex in Arlington, VA and later with the Department of Labor in Washington, DC, she retired in 1980 with over 20 years of service in the Federal government. During the years before her retirement Eleanor ran the household and raised her family admirably and with great purpose and resolve, while holding down a career with the government. Her purpose was solely for her young family, sacrificing all her time and energy for them. During her lengthy retirement and after the children had completed their respective educations and had moved on Eleanor spent much of her time becoming excellent at cross stitching which she wholeheartedly enjoyed. Her numerous projects over the years are very well distributed amongst her family and friends. Eleanor is survived by her children, Kent Nicholas (Vicky) of Norfolk, VA, Bruce Edward (Deborah) of Crossville, TN, and Anne Ihrman (Stewart) of Bainbridge Island, WA. Grandchildren include Chris Ihrman(Megan) of Austin, TX, Jackie Ihrman Reitsma (Mark) of Denver, CO, Kate Ihrman of Englewood, CO, Shirelle Ihrman of Guymon, OK, Christina Stewart Lucas (John) of Albuquerque, NM, Nick Stewart of Los Angeles, CA, Evan Stewart, and William Stewart of Bainbridge Island, WA. Surviving nephews and nieces include Wayne Southard (Connie) of Alexandria, Va., Nelson Southard (Pat) of Front Royal, Va., Barbara Cerruti (Charlie) of Alexandria, Va., Patricia Coryell (Mike) of Orlando, Fl., Isabel Krauss Moeller (Moe) of Oakton, Va., William Thornton (Cheryl) of Vienna, Va., Terry Thornton( Ellen) of Vienna, Va., Christopher Thornton (Cindy) of Vienna, and Nancy Thornton Parsons( Bill) of Vienna. Eleanor enjoyed 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased family members include husband Robert, 1956, son Robert Thornton Ihrman (Sherry), 2008, siblings Violet Krauss (John), David Thornton (Jane), Kenneth Thornton, and Callie Southard (Gaines). And a niece, Carol Jean Thornton, and cousin Elise Caldwel l(John). The family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude for those family and friends who expressed much love and caring during Eleanor's life. Special thanks goes out to Wayne and Connie Southard, Isabel Krauss Moeller and her family, Barbara Krauss Cerruti and her children Ann Marie and Brian and husband Charlie, Helen Adkins for her friendship and devotion, Jimmy and Belinda Timmerman for their friendship, Emily Dunton and her family, the staff at The Fountains at Washington House assisted living, and many others too numerous to mention. The family would also like to mention John "Pat" Krauss for his devotion to the children in their formative years. In this time of the Covid-19 pandemic it is undetermined when Eleanor will finally be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. The family anticipates a graveside memorial service when that becomes available. That information will hopefully become available in the not too distant future. A formal announcement will be made at that time. Finally, the family would like to characterize Eleanor's strength, fortitude, and determination that carried her through a successful and meaningful life. She will be missed by many whom she touched and influenced over a long life.Finally, the family would like to characterize Eleanor's strength, fortitude, and determination that carried her through a successful and meaningful life. She will be missed by many whom she touched and influenced over a long life.



