ELEANOR TROUTMAN



Eleanor Jean White Troutman

April 12, 1931 - October 15, 2020 On October 15, 2020 Eleanor White Troutman of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas, after several years of declining health due to dementia. While Eleanor will be missed greatly, the family is at peace knowing that Eleanor is eternally reunited with Robert Burns Troutman, her husband of 56 years. Eleanor, born on April 12, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio, grew up in Lorain, Ohio, with her brother Russell Preston White. She moved to Tennessee in high school and attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Eleanor met Robert Troutman in Knoxville and they married on June 6, 1952. Their journey through life was a wonder to behold. Eleanor lived the role of a pastor's wife and embraced the ebb and flow of several moves with five very active children. Eleanor enjoyed life most when supporting her children and helping them reach their potential in whatever they pursued. The day would often start with swim practice, progress to gymnastics and diving practice, girl/boy scouts, piano lessons, church gatherings, and the list went on and on. Eleanor took great pride in organizing vacations to family reunions in Tennessee or camping on the beach in North Carolina. Eleanor loved weekend drives in the Shenandoah Valley, boating on the Chesapeake Bay and baking treats for everyone to enjoy. Eleanor was a great mom! Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents Janet Thatcher White and William Preston White and her loving brother Russell Preston White. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Adams (Darryl) of Front Royal, VA; Karen Greenwood (Jim) of San Antonio, TX; Linda Purdy (Larry Chandler) of Washington, DC; Janine Gunning (Ralph) of Snowmass, CO and her son, Daniel Troutman (Robin) of Gloucester, VA. Also, survived by 14 special grandchildren; Jamie, Brandon, Tyler and Gannon Troutman; Elizabeth, Anna, Josef, Magdalena and Damian Adams, Alexandra and James Greenwood, Joseph Purdy, Ella and Maxwell Gunning. The family is grateful for the care and tenderness provided by Maria Oviedo, Norma Gutierrez, Sylvia Aguilera and the exceptional caregivers at Franklin Park Alamo Heights. Eleanor will be laid to rest beside her husband at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.



