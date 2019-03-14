

Eleanor Colson Curtis

van Hoogstraten



Died on March 11, 2019 at the age of 92 at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, NY, where she had been in hospice care. She graduated from the Madeira School in McLean, VA in 1944 and from Wellesley College in 1948. She was a long-time resident of Bronxville, NY and Thompson, CT and was the widow of Jan S.F. van Hoogstraten, her husband of 58 years. She is survived by a son, David of Washington, DC (his wife, Michelle Kayon and grandchildren Daniel and Julia) and a son, Nicholas of Hastings, NY (his wife, Sarah Brockus and grandchildren Anya and Naomi) and an extended family in the U.S. and the Netherlands. A memorial service will be held in New York at a later date.