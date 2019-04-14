Eleanor Marie Fracchia Venezia
Departed her life in Washington, DC on April 3, 2019, predeceased by her artist husband, the late Joseph Venezia. Eleanor was born December 11, 1924, St. Louis, MO. While she was an exceptional photographer and pianist, her greatest gift was as a mother to Mark and Gioia, grandmother to Rachel, Roger, Greg, Anya, and Eleonora, and great grandmother to Aurelia. A Memorial presentation and reception will be held at Chevy Chase House, 5420 Connecticut Ave. NW, Saturday, April 20 at 1:30 p.m.