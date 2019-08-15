

Eleanor W. CunninGham



Eleanor W. Cunningham, 95, of Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, passed away on August 12, 2019. Born Eleanor Wagner Leighton on October 6, 1923, she was one of four children born to the late Howard M. and Ethel V. (Applebee) Leighton. A graduate of Richard Montgomery High School and the Temple Secretarial School, she married Floyd E. Cunningham on May 9, 1953. Eleanor worked for the Montgomery County Public Schools as a secretary from 1967 until her retirement in 1986. In 2003, she moved to Asbury Methodist Village. She attended the Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene from 1964 until her health began to fail. Blessed with a gift for writing, she authored innumerable poems, stories, and articles, as well as seven published books. Surviving are three children, Dr. Floyd Cunningham of Manila in the Philippines, Janice Elder and husband Steven of Hagerstown, MD, and Dr. Diane Leclerc of Nampa, ID. She is further survived by her grandson, Ethan Leclerc. She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Alice Schmidt and Jean Testerman; and brother, Howard Leighton. The family will receive visitors at the DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Friday, August 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, 12800 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville, MD on Saturday, August 17 at 11:30 a.m. A memorial service celebrating Eleanor's life will then be held at 1:30 p.m. at The Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene, 8921 Warfield Rd, Gaithersburg, MD. Food and fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the: Cunningham Scholarship Asia-Pacific Nazarene Theological Seminary Global Mission, Church of the Nazarene, Cunningham Scholarship Asia-Pacific Nazarene Theological Seminary Global Mission, Church of the Nazarene, 7001 Prairie Star Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66220.

Please sign family guest book at