

ELEANOR WAYNE WILLIAMS



Passed away April 15, 2019. She was born November 12, 1924 in Aliquippa, PA and moved to Front Royal, VA where she married Paul E. Williams in 1945. She and her husband were early residents of Crestwood's Springfield, VA. Eleanor spent 66 years in her house on Frederick St, where she was known to many as the mayor of Frederick St. After leaving her job as a clothing buyer for the Hecht Company to raise her son, she became a dedicated cafeteria hostess for 50 plus years at Crestwood Elementary School. Eleanor loved to dance (especially jitterbug) and was often seen at the American Legion dancing the night away. To her nieces and nephews, she was known as Yea. She adored them all and cherished moments with family. She was a loving wife to her husband and the most wonderful loving mother to her only child, Paul "Mickey" Williams from Great Falls, VA. In addition to her son, she is survived by two grandchildren, Paul Mitchell and Cameron Michael Williams of Great Falls, VA and her extended family of nieces and nephews. Eleanor, you touched the hearts of many and will be missed, but you earned your just reward of eternal peace and dancing with Paul.