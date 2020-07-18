

Electra Catsonis Beahler

Died from cancer on July 7, 2020, at her home in Alexandria, Virginia. She was the devoted wife of Dr. John L. Beahler and loving sister of Aliki Nearing of Greenbelt, Maryland. Electra was born in Washington, DC, on August 6, 1933, the daughter of Achilles and Anastasia Catsonis. She attended local public schools, was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Penn State University, and an honors graduate of The George Washington University Law School. She was a member of the D.C. Bar for 47 years and was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court. She was a member of the American Bar Association, the Federal Bar Association, and the Women's Bar Association. Prior to law school, Electra served as the Assistant Editor of Aero Digest, an aeronautical engineering magazine, worked in public relations for two major international corporations, and then served on Capital Hill as a principal aide to two members of the United States Congress.In 1973 she married John L. Beahler in Nairobi, Kenya, where he was serving as Foreign Service Medical Officer for the U.S. Department of State for East Africa. While in Kenya, she obtained her private pilot's license for Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania and became a member of the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots founded by Amelia Earhart and Jacqueline Cochran.In 1980, Electra returned Capitol Hill to serve as Counsel for Education in the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Education and Labor. She later served as the Public Member of Foreign Service Selection Boards, considering candidates for promotion and also served on the Board of the World Population Society Electra volunteered as a docent at the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria and also a volunteer in the State Department Housing Program. She later became a mansion docent at the Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens and served there for 15 years.Electra and John traveled extensively, visiting more than 100 countries over the course of their 47 years together. She had an interest in foreign languages, and had fluency in Greek, her parents' language. She studied Spanish in the Dominican Republic, Kiswahili in Kenya, French in Tunisia and Italian while in the US.In addition to her husband, John, and sister, Aliki, Electra is survived by her niece, Colleen Snyder and family, her nephew, Steven Nearing and family, and goddaughters, Kristen Lacroux and Electra Carzis.Electra will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date



