ELENA BATHRICK



Elena Angelica Bathrick Beingolea passed away on April 15, 2019, after battling cancer. She is survived by her loving husband David, her sons Derek and Ryan, and daughter -in-law Karla, grandchildren Karina and Ben, and siblings Willy, Manuel, and Carmen, her many nieces and nephews, along with great friends who supported her in her struggle with cancer for over five years.

Elena was born on April 30, 1948 in Lima, Peru to Guillermo Beingolea Prieto and Carmen Barboza de Beingolea. She married David Bathrick on October 11, 1970, in Lima, Peru, and together with him, in his assignments with the United States Agency for International Development, raised their family in Bolivia, Nicaragua, Thailand, and Peru before settling in Northern Virginia 33 years ago.

Elena`s family will miss her for her devotion to them, her loving and compassionate nature, her ability to solve all problems big and small, and for her sense of humor and targeted political commentary. All will remember her for being down to earth and adaptable, for always being there for others, and the incredible strength she demonstrated even in her final days.

A viewing will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Monday, April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mt. Vernon Highway, Alexandria, VA 22309 on Tuesday, April 23 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Shepherd Catholic Church.