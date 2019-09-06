

Elena Raffaella Stalimene Hughes



On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Elena Stalimene Hughes passed away at the age of 93 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Elena was born in Naples, Italy to Giovanni and Assunta Stalimene on February 18, 1926. She was married to the late Edward Leo Hughes in Naples at the end of World War II. She was a noted artist and had lived all over the world complementing her husband's career in the government. They moved to Arlington, Virginia in the early 1970's. She is survived by her six children, 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Family will be receiving friends on Sunday, September 8 at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA, 22203 between 2 and 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 9 at 11 a.m. at St Ann Catholic Church, 5300 North 10th Street, Arlington, VA, 22205. Interment will follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA. 22201.