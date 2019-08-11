The Washington Post

ELENA MURPHY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELENA MURPHY.
Service Information
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA
22302
(703)-998-9200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA 22302
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Elena D. Murphy  
(Age 86)  

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, of Alexandria, VA. Devoted mother to Zell, Mimi and Mark and mother-in-law to Audrey. Also survived by her brother, George Daskaloff. Predeceased by her husband, Zell Louis Murphy; father, Atanas Daskaloff; mother, Magdalena; brother, Milan and sister, Mimi. Services and celebration of life to be held on Saturday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. Interment will follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 South Kings Hwy., Alexandria, VA 22306.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.