Elena D. Murphy
(Age 86)
On Saturday, August 3, 2019, of Alexandria, VA. Devoted mother to Zell, Mimi and Mark and mother-in-law to Audrey. Also survived by her brother, George Daskaloff. Predeceased by her husband, Zell Louis Murphy; father, Atanas Daskaloff; mother, Magdalena; brother, Milan and sister, Mimi. Services and celebration of life to be held on Saturday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. Interment will follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 South Kings Hwy., Alexandria, VA 22306.