

Eleonora M. Meier (Age 89)



Of Bethesda, MD and Naples, Italy, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Preceded by her beloved husband of 51 years Louis L. Meier, Jr. Loving mother of Renee (Paul Frediani) Meier of New York, NY, Sharon (Warren) Clark of Ridgewood, NJ, Catherine Meier of Rome, Italy, and Marina (Douglas) Taylor of Bethesda, MD. Devoted grandmother of Andrew, Courtney, Justin, Francesco, Ludovico, and Eleanor; great-grandmother of William and Louis. Much loved sister of Paola Ruggiero, Marina Ghelardi, and Giustiano Tomacelli-Filomarino of Milan, Italy.

Private Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Little Flower, Bethesda, MD Monday, January 13, 2020. Internment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to ocular melanoma research in memory of Eleonora Meier. Memorial Sloan Kettering Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, NY, NY 10087.