ELEUTERIA CARAZO PASCUAL TRITSIS "Eli" (Age 88)
Of Washington, DC, passed away on January 25, 2020 with her husband by her side. Eli was born in Quintanarraya, Burgos, Spain on February 19, 1931. Eli will be remembered by her incredible cooking and sewing talents and by her hard work ethic. She is survived by her husband, Andrew; daughter, Leto; son-in-law, Robert; her precious granddaughters, Elizabeth and Sophia; her brother, Vicente; sister-in-law, Pilar, and many dear nephews and nieces. A viewing will be on Saturday, February 1, at 8:30 a.m. at St . Ann Catholic Church, 4001 Yuma St. NW, Washington, DC, followed by a Catholic mass. Graveside ceremony will be held immediately afterwards at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD.