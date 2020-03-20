Elfrieda Josephine Seiter HEFLIN "Sally"
Passed away on March 7, 2020. Born January 9, 1921 in Ottersweier, Baden-Wurtemburg, Germany. In 1927 Sally immigrated to New York and later moved to Virginia. Sally married Edd Heflin on December 29, 1945. Sally worked at the Pentagon and at the U.S. Patent Office in Washington, DC. Sally is survived by her sister Hildegard Elizabeth Seiter Morgan; Sally's children, Tom, Sharon, Gary and Gail; her 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Catlett Cemetery on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m.