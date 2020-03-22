Eli Thomas Williams, Jr.
On March 19, 2020, Eli Thomas Williams, Jr. of Clifton, VA passed away. He worked with the Department of Defense and the Military as a Systems Analyst for over 30 years, loved to tinker, and had a knack for problem solving. Eli was the devoted father of Sheila (Fred); Gdad of Zoe, Elise, and Jadelyn; loving brother of Charles (Jean), Elaine, Doris, and Betty. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eli, Sr. and Virginia, and siblings Richard and Linda. He will be dearly missed by a host of family and friends. Services are Private.