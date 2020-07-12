Eliana Acevedo



Eliana Roman-Acevedo

We are saddened to inform you of the passing of Eliana Roman-Acevedo on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, and activist died of natural causes. Born in Chile in 1924, she immigrated to the United States where she would live and work in the Washington Metro Area for over 50 years. She was an Elementary School teacher in Washington DC and a pioneer in the Bilingual Education Program; having worked with the administration of Mayor Walter Washington to improve the education of students learning English as a second language. She was among the first group to earn a Masters in Bilingual Education from American University and acted as a visiting scholar at George Washington University. Much of her life was dedicated to community service, as she continued to volunteer at local schools and even taught literacy classes in the mountains of Honduras. She remained busy even in retirement. She will leave behind a legacy of service, passion, pride, and love to all of those whose lives she touched. She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Those who would like to send flowers are instead encouraged to donate to causes that Eliana supported in life. We would recommend RAICES, the American Indian College Fund, The ACLU, No Kid Hungry, Humane Society of America, and The ASPCA. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be announced at a future date once it is safe to hold public gatherings.



