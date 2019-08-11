The Washington Post

ELIDA HAARER (1948 - 2019)
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD
21784
(410)-795-1400
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Elida L. Haarer (Age 70)  

Of Sykesville, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Copper Ridge in Sykesville. Born August 19, 1948 in Encinal, TX, she was the daughter of the late Juan B. Gomez, Jr. and Alicia Trevino Gomez. She was the wife of the late Ralph Haarer.
Elida was a compassionate, hardworking and outgoing person. She enjoyed music, dancing, and crafts. She was known for loving shoes and the color purple. She especially loved spending time with her friends and family.
Her survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Bobby Baker; son, Gary Clark, Jr.; siblings, Terry Torres and husband, Joseph, Carlos Gomez and wife, Petra, Janie Gomez, Ricardo Gomez, Mike Gomez and wife, Mary, and Juan Gomez and wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Robert Baker, III, Garrett Baker, Crystal Davis and husband, Ricky, Michelle Trombetta and husband, Zach, Melissa Lankford, Cassidy Clark and Julianna Clark; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
