The Washington Post

ELIJAH DIXON Jr. (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Elijah Dixon Jr.. May..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Pinckney-Spangler Funeral Home
524 8th Street Northeast
Washington, DC
20002
(202)-544-7720
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
2419 Bladensburg Rd. NE
Washington, DC, DC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
2419 Bladensburg Rd. NE
Washington, DC, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ELIJAH Buster DIXON, JR. (1942-2019)  

United States Navy Veteran of 30 years. The heavenly gates opened on December 23, 2019 to welcome Elijah Buster Dixon Jr., of Washington, DC. He is survived by his wife Beverly; father of Zina Dixon-Alston (Kenny), Elijah Buster Dixon, III (Melissa), Zanthia Butler (Neil), and Tishona Smith by first wife Iris Dixon Hartwell; grandfather of 21 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters, Barbara DeVeaux (Leroy) and Ethel Gaines (Johney), and a host of nieces, nephews and family. Mr. Dixon was a United States Navy Veteran of 30 years. On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, a viewing will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 2419 Bladensburg Rd. NE, Washington, DC.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 28, 2019
