ELIJAH Buster DIXON, JR. (1942-2019)
United States Navy
Veteran of 30 years. The heavenly gates opened on December 23, 2019 to welcome Elijah Buster Dixon Jr., of Washington, DC. He is survived by his wife Beverly; father of Zina Dixon-Alston (Kenny), Elijah Buster Dixon, III (Melissa), Zanthia Butler (Neil), and Tishona Smith
by first wife Iris Dixon Hartwell; grandfather of 21 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters, Barbara DeVeaux (Leroy) and Ethel Gaines (Johney), and a host of nieces, nephews and family. Mr. Dixon was a United States Navy Veteran of 30 years. On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, a viewing will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 2419 Bladensburg Rd. NE, Washington, DC.