The Washington Post

ELINA PEOPLES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELINA PEOPLES.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ELINA L.C. PEOPLES (Age 62)  

Early Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 a powerful prayer warrior and passionate community servant departed this life to her eternal reward. Elina was the wife of Savannis A. Peoples and resided on Maryland's Eastern Shore. She was affectionately known in the community as Miss El. Homegoing services will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD on Saturday, March 7, 2020, Viewing 9:30 a.m.; Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300