ELINA L.C. PEOPLES (Age 62)
Early Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 a powerful prayer warrior and passionate community servant departed this life to her eternal reward. Elina was the wife of Savannis A. Peoples and resided on Maryland's Eastern Shore. She was affectionately known in the community as Miss El. Homegoing services will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD on Saturday, March 7, 2020, Viewing 9:30 a.m.; Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.