Elinor Jackson
Elinor K. Jackson  
Elinor Middleton Jackson, age 102, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry Herman Jackson, Jr. Loving mother of Susan (Skip) Jackson Lawver and Shelley (Robert Miller) Marie Jackson. Cherished grandmother of Raymond (Lisa) Grant, Jeffrey Lawver and Carly Lee. Dear great grandmother of Gregory Lee and Maren Grant. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Bruce Jackson. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society or Children's Hospital.www.gaschs.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
(301) 927-6100
