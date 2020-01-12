

Eliot G. Striar (Age 79)



Attorney in Columbia, Maryland passed away on December 20, 2019.

Eliot was born in 1940 in Worcester, Massachusetts. He graduated from Clark University in Worcester, earned a law degree from Boston University and L.L.M. from New York University . As founder of First Columbia Title Company in the early 1990's, he practiced real estate law until the time of his death. He was an avid tennis player, sports fan, and a lover of books and the outdoors.

Eliot is survived by three nieces, Faith Doub, Abby Dworkin Diab, and Missy Dworkin; two nephews, Seth Fieldman, and Jonathan Fieldman; ex-wife, Sharna Striar and close friend, Barbara Maher.

Arrangements were handled by Donaldson Funeral Home. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Clark University, 950 Main Street, Worcester MA 01610.