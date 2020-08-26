ELISA LINOWES

ELISA G. LINOWES
On Saturday, August 22, 2020, ELISA G. LINOWES of Germantown, MD. Beloved wife of Richard Linowes. Devoted mother of Selia Josephine Marie Linowes, Jeremiah Robinson Camille Linowes, Dahlia Hannah Linowes and Nathaniel Joseph "Natan" Linowes. Cherished daughter of Bernard and the late Roberta Gamble Gropper. Dear sister of Daniel Gropper. Graveside services were held at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard G. and Elisa G. Linowes Charitable Foundation, 17505 Carlson Farm Ct., Germantown, MD 20874. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.