HENIFIN ELISABETH M. HENIFIN "Betsy" Elisabeth M. Henifin completed her earthly mission on December 1, 2020. She was 88. She lived her faith doing what was fair and just to her neighbor, remaining compassionate and loyal in her love and never taking herself too seriously. She was the only child of David and Elisabeth Phillips of Philadelphia. After graduation from Upper Darby High School, Betsy attended Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA where she sharpened her wit, masterminded countless adventures, and found time to earn a BFA with a minor in English. While at Wilson she met USNA midshipman Edward Henifin on a blind date and made him work hard to win her over. She finally gave in despite his buzzard like appearance (her description to her roommates) which led to his nickname - Buzz - so lovingly bestowed. They married after graduation and began a partnership that lasted a lifetime. Betsy served her churches in many capacities often focused on advancing mission efforts both locally and globally. She was particularly proud of completing her Stephen's Ministry training in her late 80s. She also was a strong advocate for improved mental health services. Over the years she nurtured deep and meaningful relationships with many friends Micker, Chalfy, Millicent, Carol, Mary, Jennifer, Cindy, Pam, Lil, and The Usual Suspects of Fenwick Island to name a few. Betsy was preceded in death by Buzz after 65 years of marriage. Betsy is survived by her three children; Ann Reddick, David Henifin (Jeanne), Ted Henifin (Pam); five grandchildren; David Reddick (Darlene), Elisabeth Francis (Chris), Cate Henderson (Caleb), Wells Henifin, and Jimmy Henifin; and four great-grandchildren; Monroe and Presley Reddick, Huntleigh Henderson, and Freyja Francis. A celebration of life will be scheduled when safe to gather. Donations in Betsy's memory may be made to Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Ocean View. www.melsonfuneralservices.comwww.melsonfuneralservices.com