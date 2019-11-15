

ELISABETH CLASINA LETSEN



Elisabeth Clasina Letsen, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Shenandoah Senior Living.

Elisabeth's family would like to invite friends to join them for a prayer service on November 21, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home starting at 2 p.m. followed by a funeral mass that will take place at St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington, Virginia at 4 P.M. with Father Barres officiating. The burial will take place on November 22, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Elisabeth was born on November 13, 1926 in the Netherlands to the late Johannes and Maria Stoelinga. Mrs. Letsen was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl William Letsen Sr.; one son, Carl William Letsen Jr.; one daughter, Susan Letsen; and her three brothers George, Herman and Harry Stoelinga.

Mrs. Letsen was a devout Catholic at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria, Virginia.

She is survived by her children, Roy Letsen, Elizabeth (Betty) Fulmer, Nancy Havle, Judy Fischer and John Letsen as well as 23 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great- great- grandchildren, and loving family members that are spread out across the globe.

Memorial contributions can be made to the or the in Elisabeth's name, and flowers can be sent to Maddox Funeral Home at 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.