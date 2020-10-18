Elisabeth Power

Elisabeth D. Power
Dee Power, 93 and a resident of Riderwood in Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away September 29, 2020 after a long and loving life. Dee was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 72 years, Harry Power, Jr. who died in May, 2020 at age 95. Dee will be remembered for her love of family and friends, as a creative cook and organizer of family gatherings, for always remembering birthdays, anniversaries and special days of others. Dee was born in Nuremburg, Germany; she later met Harry as a young soldier, fell in love, got married and moved to the US. She was a terrific homemaker, a devoted church member and was a professional woman who blazed trails as a nearly 30 year credit and financial manager at Sears. She is succeeded by four children, and her sister, Linda Mandau (Berndt) who lives in Germany. Her eight grandchildren will lovingly remember their "Grandma Power" and her five great grandchildren will miss their "GGma". A Zoom memorial will be scheduled for family with an interment for Harry and Dee at Arlington National Cemetery to occur as Covid scheduling permits. Donations in her memory can be sent to Montgomery Hospice at montgomeryhospice.org
or to Colesville Presbyterian Church at colesvillechurch@verizon.net
