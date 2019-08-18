

ELISABETH ANNE POSNER SCHOUTEN



On Monday, August 12, 2019, Elisabeth Anne Posner Schouten, loving mother of Rachel C. Smith and Suzanne M Cohen, passed away peacefully at her home in Potomac, Maryland.

Elisabeth was born in Washington, DC on June 17, 1939 to Stanley I. Posner and Lillian Kahn Posner. She was a proud alumna of Sidwell Friends School and Smith College. In 1961, Elisabeth married Robert Cohen, and together they raised two daughters, Rachel and Suzanne, living in Germany, Bethesda and New York, before settling down in Potomac. After working for the Social Security Administration, she was a realtor with Hugh T. Peck Properties, and later became a stock broker and certified financial planner with Ferris Baker Watts/RBC. In 1994, she married Piet Schouten, to whom she remained happily wed until his death in 2010.

Always ready with a smile and a hug, Elisabeth was known for her warm heart and generous spirit. She faithfully served as a trustee for the Posner Wallace Foundation for more than 60 years, and also volunteered her time with Potomac Community Village. She loved theater and the arts. An avid collector, she frequented local crafts fairs, supporting her favorite artisans. A card-carrying member of Mensa, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and clever word play, preferring not to be disturbed during Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy. Reading "trashy" novels between swimming laps at the pool in Bethany West was her favorite pastime and place to be.

Elisabeth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Piet, and brother Lawrence. She is survived by her two daughters, Rachel (Robert) and Suzanne; two grandsons, Robert (Sarah) and Andrew; brother James (Jill), step-daughter Norah, several nephews and nieces, many cousins and extended family who grieve her loss and will remember her fondly. Philanthropy and giving back were important to Elisabeth. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Jewish Community Center of Rockville or the .