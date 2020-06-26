ELISHA FREEDMAN
ELISHA FREEDMAN "ELI"  
On Thursday, June 25, 2020, ELISHA "ELI" FREEDMAN of Potomac, MD. Beloved husband of the late Adeline "Lynn" Freedman. Companion for the past 11 years of Sonia "Sunny" Rishty. Devoted father of Jonathan (Georgi Ella), Noah (Emily Kahn), Jeremy (Eileen) and Anne Freedman. Loving grandfather of Rebecca, Benjamin (Katie) and Daniel Freedman, Samuel Berman-Freedman, Shulamith (Josiah) Nosek and Madalyn Freedman and great-grandfather of Charlotte Freedman. He is also survived by many dear relatives and friends, including Analee Stone, Dossie Wellins, Joanne Cohn Levin, Sue Simons and Charlotte Chansky.. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.
