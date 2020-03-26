The Washington Post

ELIZA WEEKS (1959 - 2020)
ELIZA AURELIA WEEKS (Age 60)  

Of Boyds, Maryland, died March 21, 2020 at the Adventist Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, MD. Eliza was born in Monrovia, Liberia, on December 14, 1959. She graduated from College of West Africa (CWA) in Monrovia, Liberia and attended other Universities in the USA. Eliza is survived by her one son, Llewellyn Dave Dixon; two sisters, Lucretia W. Mattar (Michael) and Decontee Weeks; six brothers, Monroe T. Weeks, Jr. (Deroe), Rosettus L. Weeks (Rashida), Stephen H. Weeks, Timotheus H. Weeks (Mary), Tumu Weeks (Cecelia) and Monweh Weeks; beloved nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives. Eliza is preceded in death by her mother, Lucretia H. Weeks and father, Monroe T. Weeks, Sr. The Weeks family wishes to thank Capitol Mortuary for their great services. Due to the Corona virus, the family will hold a close burial.

