ELIZA B. WILLIAMS
Eliza B. Williams, 99, of Fredericksburg, departed this life on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Perry Williams and leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Mary Delores Keyes of Richmond, VA and Joyce Williams Gray of Ft. Washington, MD; Remains rest at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg where viewing will be held on Friday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia Street, Fredericksburg, VA. Interment Glen Haven Memory Gardens, 1392 Warrenton Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.