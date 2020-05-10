

Elizabeth Scott Adams "Betty"



Elizabeth "Betty" Scott Adams passed away peacefully at her home in Stevensville, MD on April 30, 2020. She was 90.

Born on March 10, 1930 in Knoxville, TN to Homan J. Scott and Elizabeth Mundy Scott, Betty was raised in Jacksonville, FL where she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1948. She graduated from Radcliffe College, where she met her husband-to-be Brockman "Brock" Adams while he was attending Harvard Law School. They married on August 16, 1952 and moved to his hometown of Seattle, WA. Betty worked at the University of Washington and then turned her focus to raising their four children. They moved the family to Washington, DC in 1964 when her husband, Brock Adams was elected into the U.S. Congress, representing the 7th District of Seattle. The family has a long commitment of public service; Adams served as a Congressman from Seattle, Secretary of Transportation under President Carter, and U.S. Senator from Washington State. After his retirement in 1993, the couple moved to Kent Island, MD where they enjoyed spending time with family, and many days of gardening, golfing, playing bridge, and dancing together.

Betty was active in volunteer work, including Children's Orthopedic Hospital, Ryther Child Center, and Seattle Junior League. In Washington, DC, she volunteered for Washington Ear and served on the boards of National Cathedral School, Travelers Aid, and Meridian International. More recently, she was an active member of the Christ Church Parish in Stevensville, MD.

Mrs. Adams is survived by four children: Scott Adams, Dean Adams, Kokie Adams, and Aleen Adams; eight grandchildren: Brock Adams, Justin Adams, Betsy Adams, Brooke Adams, Ian Adams, Caleb Adams, Rockee Adams, and Julia Adams MacKenzie; and two great-grandchildren: Henry Adams and Noah Himmelreich. She is and forever will be the grand matriarch of our clan and we will all miss her steady resilience and wisdoms.

Services will be held at Christ Church Parish in Stevensville, MD at a future date when gathering is possible. Donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, Maryland Food Bank, and Emily's List.