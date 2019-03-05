ELIZABETH ANNE FISHER (Age 88)
On Saturday, March 2, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Harold Fisher: mother of Betsy Barber (Gary) and Jo Anne Harrison (Tom); sister of Gerral Tucker(Shirley); grandmother of Amy Mackay (Brendan) Bryan Brackett (Sarah); great-grandmother of Wesley, Fiora, Jacob, and Finley. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. (Valet Parking). Funeral Service will be held at Luther Rice Memorial Baptist Church, 801 University Blvd., West, Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment George Washington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Inn at NIH, 7 West Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814.