

ELIZABETH ARMENTROUT

Employee Benefits Administrator



Elizabeth Armentrout, 94 of Arlington, Virginia, died April 9, 2020 of Dementia at The Jefferson-Sunrise Senior Living in Arlington, Virginia. She was born in Medina, New York and graduated in 1947 magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from the State University of New York at Buffalo. In 1949 she earned a master's degree in psychology from the State Elizabeth Armentrout, 94 of Arlington, Virginia, died April 9, 2020 of Dementia at The Jefferson-Sunrise Senior Living in Arlington, Virginia. She was born in Medina, New York and graduated in 1947 magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from the State University of New York at Buffalo. In 1949 she earned a master's degree in psychology from the State University of Washington at Pullman.

In 1952 she accompanied her first husband, Robert C. Alberts, to Tehran on an assignment with the U.S. Operations Mission to Iran where she was employed to help establish a Personnel Management and Research Center of the University of Tehran. On a later assignment she studied the status of women for her Husband's treatise on life in the Iranian village of Devarabad where they lived for two years. Their marriage ended in divorce.

In the sixties she served as Personnel Director at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and in 1970 joined The American Bankers Association to manage their employee benefits and staff development programs. In 1984 she was admitted to membership in the International Society of Employee Benefit Specialists.

She enjoyed exercise classes, walking, reading, nature and bird watching.

In 1972 she married Charles R Armentrout who predeceased her after 24 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by one step-child, C.R Armentrout II of Monrovia, MD. Survivors include three step-children, Beth North of Clinton, WA, Mona Kayton, of Hathaway Pines, CA, Martha Hudson of Bowie, MD, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time. A remembrance donation may be made to The -National Capital Area Chapter.