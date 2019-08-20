The Washington Post

ELIZABETH ASHOOH (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH ASHOOH.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0074
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Transfiguration
Liturgy
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Transfiguration
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Elizabeth Doris Ashooh  

On August 17, 2019. Beloved sister, aunt, and cousin of many here and in her native Manchester, NH, where she was born, June 8, 1929, and raised. After graduating from Central High School in 1947 and working for many years in Manchester, Elizabeth moved to Northern Virginia in 1964, where she lived in Alexandria, Arlington, and Fairfax with her lifelong friend and cousin, Elsie B. Ashooh (deceased August 3, 2019), most recently at Goodwin House Alexandria. Betty worked for 28 years at the American Enterprise Institute, where she was a copy and production editor of Public Opinion magazine and for AEI Books. A founding member of Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek Catholic Church in McLean, VA, she devoted countless hours each year as a member of the Ladies Guild and to assisting with the Fall Food Festival and the Lebanese Holiday Sweets Sale fundraisers. Elizabeth will be remembered at Holy Transfiguration at a 10:30 a.m. visitation, followed by an 11:30 a.m. liturgy on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Visitation and liturgy will then occur at Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Catholic Church in Manchester, NH, on Friday, August 23, 2019, with interment following at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, in Bedford, NH.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0074
funeral home direction icon