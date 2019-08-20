

Elizabeth Doris Ashooh



On August 17, 2019. Beloved sister, aunt, and cousin of many here and in her native Manchester, NH, where she was born, June 8, 1929, and raised. After graduating from Central High School in 1947 and working for many years in Manchester, Elizabeth moved to Northern Virginia in 1964, where she lived in Alexandria, Arlington, and Fairfax with her lifelong friend and cousin, Elsie B. Ashooh (deceased August 3, 2019), most recently at Goodwin House Alexandria. Betty worked for 28 years at the American Enterprise Institute, where she was a copy and production editor of Public Opinion magazine and for AEI Books. A founding member of Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek Catholic Church in McLean, VA, she devoted countless hours each year as a member of the Ladies Guild and to assisting with the Fall Food Festival and the Lebanese Holiday Sweets Sale fundraisers. Elizabeth will be remembered at Holy Transfiguration at a 10:30 a.m. visitation, followed by an 11:30 a.m. liturgy on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Visitation and liturgy will then occur at Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Catholic Church in Manchester, NH, on Friday, August 23, 2019, with interment following at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, in Bedford, NH.