ELIZABETH BERNICE AZEEZE
(Age 89)
On Friday, February 28, 2020 Elizabeth Azeeze of Suitland, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Michelle Savage (James "Nick"); five grandchildren Lanetta Gray Jones, Koreem Mack, Kathy Mack, Collin Savage, and Rachael Savage; seven great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Grace Brethren Church of Clinton, 6501 Surratts Rd, Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services